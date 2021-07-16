Epic's Tim Sweeney: Steam Deck as an Open Platform is an 'Amazing Move by Valve' - News

Valve this week announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399. It runs on SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system, however, Valve has confirmed you can install different operating systems and third-party software to the device.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney via Twitter says that Valve making the Steam Deck an open platform is an "amazing move."

"Amazing move by Valve!" said Sweeney. "A handheld PC/console hybrid running the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and it’s an open platform where users are free to install software or their choosing - including Windows and other stores."

Amazing move by Valve! A handheld PC/console hybrid running the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and it’s an open platform where users are free to install software or their choosing - including Windows and other stores. https://t.co/jf5TWUWGP5 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 15, 2021

