Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in June, Xbox Series X|S Highest Dollar Earner

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in June 2021 in terms of unit sales, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for May 30 through July 3.

The Switch has been the best-selling console for 31 consecutive months, since December 2018, which is the longest streak since NPD started tracking sales numbers. The Switch is the best-selling hardware platform in the first half of 2021 in terms of dollar and unit sales.

The Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in terms of dollar sales and set a new dollar sales record for Xbox in June, beating the previous record set in June 2011.

"Xbox Series was the best-selling hardware platform in dollar sales for the month of June, while Nintendo Switch led in unit sales," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "June dollar sales of Xbox consoles set a new record for the Xbox platform, besting the previous high set in June 2011."

The PlayStation 5 remains the fastest-selling home console in US history through the first eight months. If you were to include portables it would be second behind the Game Boy Advance. The PlayStation 5 is tracking slightly ahead of the PlayStation 4.

"PlayStation 5 remains the fastest unit selling console hardware platform in U.S. history (lifetime sales through 8 months in market, excluding portables)," said Piscatella.

Overall spending on video games increased five percent year-over-year from $4.69 billion to $4.93 billion. Year-to-date spending increased 15 percent compared to 2020 to $28.94 billion.

"June 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 5% when compared to a year ago, totaling $4.9 billion," said Piscatella. "First half 2021 consumer spending reached $28.9 billion, a 15% increase when compared to the same period in 2020."

He added, "Hardware was the growth driver in June. Hardware dollar sales increased 112% when compared to a year ago as PlayStation, Switch and Xbox console sales all gained."

Overall spending on hardware increased 112 percent year-on-year to $401 million. Year-to-date spending on hardware has increased 45 percent compared to 2020 to $2.35 billion.

Spending on video game content in June 2021 increased one percent year-over-year from $4.29 billion to $4.32 billion. Year-to-date spending on content has increased 13 percent from $22.53 billion to $25.36 billion.

Spending on video game accessories dropped one percent in June 2021 to $207 million, while year-to-date spending is up 14 percent to $1.23 billion. Spending on Steering Wheel accessories have grown over 45 percent compared to 2020.

"Sony's DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was the best-selling accessory of June 2021, while the DualSense Wireless Controller White led in first-half sales," said Piscatella. "Three of the top 4 best-selling accessories of June were DualSense Wireless Controllers."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the best-selling game in the US in June 2021 on the overall charts, as well as on the PlayStation charts. The game had the highest dollar launch in franchise history with dollar sales more than double the previous record set by Ratchet & Clank (2016).

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuted as June's best-selling game, achieving the highest launch month dollar sales of any title in franchise history," said Piscatella. "Launch month dollar sales more than doubled those of the previous high, set by Ratchet & Clank in April 2016."

Mario Golf: Super Rush in its first month debuted in third place on the overall charts for the month. It set a new record for the biggest launch in terms of dollars for any Mario Golf game. It was also the best-selling game on the Switch for the month.

"Mario Golf: Super Rush launched as the 3rd best-selling game of June 2021. Launch month dollar sales were the highest ever achieved by a Mario Golf game," said Piscatella. "The previous high was set by Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour, which launched for the Nintendo GameCube in July 2003."

Thanks to the release of the Nintendo Switch version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, the game jumped up from 51st to 17th on the overall charts.

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 jumped from #51 in May to rank 17th on the June best-selling titles chart," said Piscatella. "The Switch version of the game was released in the U.S. during the month, accounting for most of the gains."

The release of the A Pirate's Life free DLC for Sea of Thieves helped push the game from 36th place in May to 20th place in June.

"The June release of the A Pirate's Life content update helped push Sea of Thieves up from 36th a month ago back into the top 20 best-seller’s chart," said Piscatella. "Sea of Thieves originally launched in March 2018."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for June 2021:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for June 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for June 2021:

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2021 to date:

