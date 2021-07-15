Xbox Exclusive Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Delayed to Spring 2022 - News

Developer Fatshark via Twiter announced Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been delayed from 2021 to Spring 2022. The game will launch as an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive, as well as on PC.

"Today, we made the difficult decision to move our release date of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to the Spring of 2022," said Fatshark CEO and Co-Founder Martin Wahlund.

"We have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal. It's no secret that building a game during a pandemic is a challenge and we are not immune to this. We are planning to use the extra time to both focus on the level of quality at release, as well as invest in more systems to support Darktide for years to come."

An update on Darktide's launch window pic.twitter.com/kY0GjmpZuu — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (@Darktide40K) July 15, 2021

Here is an overview of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide:

Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.

In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

