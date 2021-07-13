Forza Horizon 5 Uses Ray-Tracing to Enhance the Audio - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Playground Games in Episode 3 of its Let’s ¡Go! series for Forza Horizon 5 discussed how ray-tracing will enhance the racing game's audio.

Creative director Mike Brown and lead audio designer Fraser Strachan in the video discussed how ray-tracing was implemented with the audio design. The game is constantly detecting the world and using that feedback to delivery audio that sounds like it is bouncing off every object.

The different environments in the game will change the audio, as urban areas will bounce the sound back more than in the open desert, and the sound will be more muffled in the forests.

It should be noted that visual ray-tracing will only be available in the Forzavista mode, which is a mode that lets you view the car up close.

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

Thanks, VG24/7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles