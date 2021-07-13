Pipeworks Studios Opens Timbre Games - News

Sumo Group company Pipeworks Studios announced the establishment of the Vancouver-based studio Timbre Games. The main focus for the studio is developing action adventure and simulation games and is building a team of experienced industry talent and newcomers.Timbre Games is led by the former vice president and general manager of Maxis Joe Nickolls. He will be the president and founding partner of Timbre Games.

T the former production director of the story campaign for the Gears of War series at The Coalition Zoe Curnoe is also a co-founder of Timbre Games and will also serve as a studio production director. Co-founder and studio creative director Geoff Coates has also joined the studio. He previously worked as art and creative directors on Company of Heroes, Dead Rising 4, SSX, and more.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled that Timbre Games is the first of our new studios," said Pipeworks Studios CEO Lindsay Gupton.

"We’re inspired by the team’s vision and confident they will not only create truly fun games but do so in an inclusive environment where voices are heard and employees thrive."

Nickolls added, "With Timbre, we wanted to build a studio from the ground up with a focus on diversity, transparency, community involvement in game development, and a sustainable, fun workplace culture.

"Those priorities are shared by Pipeworks so it was a natural fit from the start. We’re going to make great games right across Canada, fully embracing remote work and a hybrid studio approach."

