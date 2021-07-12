Hideo Kojima Doesn't Like Director's Cut Title for PS5 Version of Death Stranding - News

Hideo Kojima has revealed via Twitter he is not a fan of the Director's Cut title for the PlayStation 5 version of Death Stranding.

Kojima explained that in a movie the Director's Cut version usually means the theatrical release was shortened or had extra edits done to it that compromised the director's vision. This was not the case with Death Stranding.

He said that the PlayStation 4 release of Death Stranding was his vision. The Director's Cut was not about restoring cut content, but adding new things to the game.

"A director's cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened," said Kojima.

"In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call 'director's cut.'"

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.

