FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Required for Next-Gen Upgrade

Electronic Arts on Sunday announced FIFA 22 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Origin, and Google Stadia on October 1. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

The standard edition of FIFA 22 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which is priced at $59.99, does not include a free upgrade to the next-generation versions. It priced at $69.99 on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

In order to be able to upgrade from the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game to the next-generation version you will need to purchase the $99.99 Ultimate Edition. It includes what EA is calling Dual Entitlement. The Ultimate Edition is only available digitally.

Ultimate Team and Volta progress will carry over from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. Players will be able to switch pack and forth between the two versions of the game. Any progress made in co-op Seasons, Online Seasons, Pro Clubs and Career Mode won’t transfer over.

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game include the HyperMotion gameplay technology. "HyperMotion integrates advanced full-team mocap data and machine learning to heighten gameplay in every match in FIFA 22, harnessing the power of next generation consoles to deliver the most realistic, responsive and fluid gameplay experience we’ve ever built."

