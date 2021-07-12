Double Fine on Difficulty Settings: All People Should be Able to Enjoy Games - News

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine via Twitter revealed the game has an invincibility mode and if you beat the game with invincibility turned on it still counts as beating the game. Double Fine wants everyone to be able to enjoy games no matter their age or needs.

"If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2," said Double Fine.

"All people should be able to enjoy games," said the developer in another tweet. "All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to met.

"End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want."

Psychonauts 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 25. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

