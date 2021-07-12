Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

City Connection has announced side-scrolling shooter, Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 28.

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation incudes the Famicom game Abarenbo Tengu and the English localization, Zombie Nation, which had many changes.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation:

Introduction

This revival is a dual set of Abarenbo Tengu, a game that was released in 1990 on the Famicom System and Zombie Nation, which was released in the following year. Save the world and fight to maintain the peace in this exciting side-scrolling shooter, now with new modes and functions.

Abarenbo Tengu

In the year 199X, just before the 21st century, an unidentified evil star is approaching the United States. As it approached the mainland, it transformed itself into an evil life form that was about to cover all of the country. The life form (Darc Seed) emitted a specter that turned everyone into a wraith. The few people who still had their soul were captured. The people’s prayers crossed the sea and reached the Tengu of Yamato, the guardian god of peace. Using his own spiritual power, he created a ‘mask of the Great Tengu’ and flew it to the U.S. mainland to regain freedom and peace. What awaits is a completely uncontrollable army and monsters that have been created by the energy of Darc Seed. Will the ‘Great Tengu’ be able to save the United States from this mayhem in time?

Zombie Nation

1999. What appeared to be a harmless meteorite crashing in the Nevada desert had turned out to be Darc Seed, an evil alien creature with horrible powers. By shooting strange magnetic rays, Darc Seed had turned the helpless nation into zombies and had brought the Statue of Liberty to life to do his dirty work. These rays had also given him control over many deadly weapons, but none were more powerful than the legendary samurai sword, Shura. When the great head of the samurai, Namakubi, heard that the sword had fallen into evil hands, he set off immediately for the United States. For only he possessed the strength and knowledge needed to recapture the magical sword and free the U.S. from the evil clutches of Darc Seed.

How to Play

Two Games to Choose From

Select either Abarenbo Tengu or Zombie Nation from the title screen.

New Modes

There are two modes to choose from in both Abarembo Tengu and Zombie Nation. You can choose between PETENGU Mode and EXCITENGU Mode in Abarembo Tengu, and ZOMBIE Mode and SAMURAI Mode in Zombie Nation.

(Default will be set with PETENGU and ZOMBIE Mode.)

PETENGU Mode / ZOMBIE Mode – In this mode, you can play with useful functions such as Rewind, Quick Save, and Quick Load. Clearing all rounds unlocks the Special mode.

– In this mode, you can play with useful functions such as Rewind, Quick Save, and Quick Load. Clearing all rounds unlocks the Special mode. EXCITENGU Mode / SAMURAI Mode – This is a mode that allows you to play in the same way as the original. Although you can only use Accessories for useful features, you can challenge for achievements. You can test the results of your practice in PETENGU Mode and ZOMBIE Mode, clear all rounds, and unlock achievements. (This mode cannot the used in the Special mode.)

Introduction of New Functions

Four Useful Functions

New Feature #1: Rewind – You can save and load at any part of the game. Abarembo Tengu and Zombie Nation each have three save slots.

– You can save and load at any part of the game. Abarembo Tengu and Zombie Nation each have three save slots. New Feature #2: Quick Save and Load – You can save and load at any part of the game. Abarembo Tengu and Zombie Nation each have three save slots.

– You can save and load at any part of the game. Abarembo Tengu and Zombie Nation each have three save slots. New Feature #3: Rapid Fire – You can set ON/OFF of the Rapid-Fire function in Abarembo Tengu in the options screen. (Zombie Nation included this function in the original game.)

– You can set ON/OFF of the Rapid-Fire function in Abarembo Tengu in the options screen. (Zombie Nation included this function in the original game.) New Feature #4: Accessories – You can show the mode, difficulty (EASY / HARD), scores and also high scores on the screen. In the EXCITENGU and SAMURAI modes, you can check your achievements as well.

Additional Content

Three Surprises

Extras – You can view this from the title screen. You can view original designs such as packaging and posters. (You can view the manual for each game through the menu.)

– You can view this from the title screen. You can view original designs such as packaging and posters. (You can view the manual for each game through the menu.) Achievements – You can view achievements from the title screen. You can see achievements you can challenge in the EXCITENGU and SAMURAI modes. By using the Accessory function, you can check what you have obtained during gameplay.

– You can view achievements from the title screen. You can see achievements you can challenge in the EXCITENGU and SAMURAI modes. By using the Accessory function, you can check what you have obtained during gameplay. Special – Special unlocks when you clear all rounds in the PETENGU or ZOMBIE modes and you will be able to select it from the menu for each game. You’ll be able to play ‘that mode’ where you can play with the hidden command.

■ Physical Edition

The physical version of this title for Nintendo Switch is now available in limited quantities as the EXCITENGU BOX! It includes a soundtrack CD with new songs and arrangements by Abarembo Tengu director and sound composer Norio Nakagata, a setting document book with treasured artwork and interviews with the developers and an alternate jacket sheet that can be changed for the ‘Munen’ edition. The artwork was drawn by the original designer, Satoshi Okano/OKN! You can listen to it and go wild, read it and go wild, or display it and go wild. It’s a gorgeous special edition. (There is no standard, game software only version available as a physical version outside of the EXCITENGU BOX bundle.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

