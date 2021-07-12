Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Announced for iOS and Android - News

Square Enix has announced Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile for iOS and Android. A release date for the game was not announced.

Square Enix will release more information on Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile this Winter. You can visit the teaser website here.

View the teaser trailer below:

