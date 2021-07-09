The Witcher Netflix Series Season 2 Premieres December 17 - News

Netflix during the first ever WitcherCon announced the second season of The Witcher series will premiere on December 17, 2021.

The second season picks up where the first season ended. It will see Geralt and Ciri spending time together after meeting up at the end of the first season.

The first season of The Witcher released on December 20, 2019.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17! pic.twitter.com/8GXtt6adT7 — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2021

