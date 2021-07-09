Death Stranding Director's Cut Has a Very Hard Mode and an Hour of New Music - News

Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima announced this week Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.

Director Hideo Kojima via Twitter revealed Death Stranding Director’s Cut will include a Very Hard Mode.

Composer Ludvig Forsell confirmed he wrote an hour of new music for Death Stranding Director’s Cut. This includes some of his "absolute favorite tracks for the game." Forsell left Kojima Productions earlier this year.

If you already own the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding you will be able to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding Director’s Cut at a discounted price of just $10. If you own the PS4 version on disc you will need to insert the disc into your PS5 every time they want to download and play the PS5 digital version. If you own a PS5 Digital Edition you will not be able to get the PS5 version for a discounted price.

Oh and there's Very Hard Mode too. pic.twitter.com/5e3acn5PDM — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 9, 2021

I wrote about an hour of new music for the DIRECTOR’S CUT of #DeathStranding, including some of my absolute favorite tracks for the game!

Can’t wait for everyone to hear it! https://t.co/qS8w05SLCJ — Ludvig Forssell (@Ludvig_Forssell) July 9, 2021

