Hunter's Arena: Legends Launches August 3 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Mantisco announced Hunter’s Arena: Legends will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on August 3. It is currently available on PC via Steam Early Access.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In ancient Asia, once existing peace was shattered by Demons set free by unknown power. Sensing great danger, Hunters around the world gathered as one to stop the spreading chaos.

However, the Hunters soon found out that none other than one of their own, a Hunter, has broken the seal and released the Demons into the world.

With no one to trust, the Hunters must now fight off demons as well as point blades at each other.

Art of Timing and Decision Making

Hunter’s Arena: Legend‘s combat system resembles fighting action of a martial arts film. The core gameplay centers around aerial combos against enemies and decisively countering your opponent to turn the fight around.

There are many ways to get around and stay on top of your enemies.

Use Quickstep at the right moment to bring the fight to your pace or use Martial Arts to neutralize enemy guard.

However, there are always high risks to using these abilities. Being countered while using Martial Arts could instead put you in a Groggy state and using Quickstep away from your enemies could leave you prone to enemy projectiles.

Threats of PvP and PvE

Hunter’s Arena: Legend is designed to provide a one of a kind experience in a battle royale. Being said, you will encounter both PvP and PvE elements in your gameplay. For fans of PvE, you will be able to explore dungeons and slay boss demons to loot rare items and grow stronger. For fans of fast paced PvP battles, you can hunt other Hunters to level up and prove yourself as the ultimate Hunter.

In Trio Mode, you will team up your friends or other players in a team of three to achieve victory. You will enter the arena in Trio to show off your teamwork or spread out to scout enemies. It all comes down to planning strategies and working as a team in Trio Mode.

Ultimately, your goal in Hunter’s Arena is to survive. Therefore, going straight into a life or death battle could not always be the best strategy. Hide in a bush and wait for the right time to ambush or Drop Strike from higher grounds to deal massive damage to unsuspecting enemies.

We look forward to your personalized strategies.

Unique Hunters with Powerful Weapons

You will be able to choose from 17 unique Hunters each time you enter the arena.

Each Hunter has a distinct combat style and is a master of Eastern swordplay and powerful spells. Try customizing your Hunter and show off your style in battle with countless weapon skins and emotes.

A Deadly Battle Towards Last Man Standing

Prove yourself as the ultimate Hunter by surviving in this treacherous world. In Hunter’s Arena: Legend, you can temporarily team up with your enemies to hunt boss demons which can soon turn into a deadly battle for rare loot. Conquer the arena to survive as the last remaining Hunter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles