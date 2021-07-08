By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Dark Souls III Now Runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S With FPS Boost

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 339 Views

Microsoft has updated another Xbox One title with its FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. This time FromSoftware’s Dark Souls III has been given a boost to 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X|S.

Jason Ronald, partner director of program management for the Xbox team, via Twitter said that adding FPS Boost to Dark Souls III "required a brand new technique." He also thanked their partners at From Software and Bandai Namco for their support. 

Dark Souls III released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2016. The next Souls-like game from From Software, Elden Ring, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

4 Comments
Runa216 (2 hours ago)

did it not before?

gtotheunit91 Runa216 (1 hour ago)

No. It ran at a locked 30fps on all consoles except the PS4 Pro. FromSoftware unlocked the framerate for the Pro, but it rarely would reach 60.

AkimboCurly (4 hours ago)

Brand new, unique technique? More details please.

Barozi AkimboCurly (27 minutes ago)

Sounds like this is custom made for DSIII, so however they did it, it's not applicaple to other games and they probably won't do the effort for anything less popular.
That begs the question, why didn't they just do a One X enhancement or Series X enhancement patch when they already worked with From Software?

