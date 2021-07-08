Dark Souls III Now Runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S With FPS Boost - News

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has updated another Xbox One title with its FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. This time FromSoftware’s Dark Souls III has been given a boost to 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X|S.

Jason Ronald, partner director of program management for the Xbox team, via Twitter said that adding FPS Boost to Dark Souls III "required a brand new technique." He also thanked their partners at From Software and Bandai Namco for their support.

Dark Souls III released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2016. The next Souls-like game from From Software, Elden Ring, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

We heard you! The team is thrilled to bring FPS Boost to Dark Souls 3. This required a brand new technique, unique to Dark Souls 3, to enable 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S.



Huge thank you to our partners at FROM Software and Bandai Namco for their partnership and support. https://t.co/uI9J8Hv8hK — Jason Ronald (@jronald) July 8, 2021

