DICE LA Renamed Ripple Effect Studios, Developing Unannounced Title

DICE LA Renamed Ripple Effect Studios

Electronic Arts announced DICE Los Angeles has been renamed to Ripple Effect Studios.

The developer is managed by Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella and general manager Christian Grass.

"We’re so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we’ve developed our own culture and our own way of doing things," said Grass. "We’re excited to look towards the future, expand the team and establish our own identity."

Zampella added, "The talent here has a great track record of producing high-quality titles, and the studio’s set to make even more incredible games in the future. With an amazing new campus coming to Los Angeles and remote positions available, now is a great time to consider joining us."

Ripple Effect Studios is working on a "currently working on a player-inspired experience for Battlefield 2042 and starting work on a yet-to-be announced project."

