Steelrising Launches June 22 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders Studio announced Steelrising will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in June 2022.

"King Louis XVI's automata army is terrorising the citizens of Paris," reads the description to the gameplay trailer. "Join the Revolution as Aegis and fight against this reign of terror to try and change the course of history!"

View the gameplay trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles