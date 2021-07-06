Ad Infinitum is a WWI First-Persons Survival Horror Game, Announces for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Hekate have announced World War I first-person survival horror game, Ad Infinitum, for consoles and PC Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the re-reveal trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ad Infinitum is a first-person survival horror game with a focus on atmosphere and story. Experience the great war from the perspective of a German soldier. In this surreal war-torn nightmare, you must overcome pain, despair and corruption while fighting for your life and sanity. Can you escape the horrors of war?

Key Features:

World War I-themed horror game.

State-of-the-art visuals and audio presentation.

Challenging puzzles embedded into the historical setting.

Historically accurate equipment and environments.

Stealth interaction with several horrific creatures.

Thrilling storyline about the tragedy of a family.

Dynamically changing game world based on player decisions.

