EA Confirms Codemasters Leadership Steps Down - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts has confirmed in a statement to GamesIndustry Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia will be stepping down at the end of July. This follows EA's acquisition of Codemasters in February in a deal worth $1.2 billion.

Sagnier and Varachia leaving the company has "always been part of the plan," but has happened sooner as Codemasters' integration as an EA studio has happened much faster than expected.

Codemasters and subsidiary Slightly Mad will become part of EA Sports, which is led by Cam Weber. Slightly Mad CEO Ian Bell will continue to lead the developer, while SVP of product development Clive Moody and SVP of publishing Jonathan Bunney will lead Codemasters going forward.

"Since joining in 2014, Frank has led Codemasters to a position as a globally renowned studio of racing experts, and enabled their world class talent and passion for motorsports to shine and excel on a global stage," EA said in a statement.

"Rashid's financial leadership has also been integral to Codemasters' success, his contributions include driving key acquisitions, listing on the stock market back in 2018, and leading the due diligence and integration of Codemasters into EA.

"We are incredibly thankful to Frank and Rashid for everything they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we all wish them the very best. We know the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will very much live on at the studio through their outstanding leadership team."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles