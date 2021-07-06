Skydrift Infinity Launches July 29 - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher HandyGames and developer Digital Reality announced Skydrift Infinity will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 29 for $14.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Skydrift Infinity is an action-packed arcade game focusing on the experience of flying alone, and with others, in a light, quick, fast-paced style.

In various game modes, you can partake in deathmatches and armed races as well as other competitions, using modern airplanes, tuned to the max, and armed to the teeth with extreme weaponry. Your goal is simple: if you can’t overtake them, shoot them down!

Play alone, with your friends, or compete against previously unknown online challengers! For relaxation explore exotic islands, the venue of the races, and arena modes. Here you can break free of the 2-dimensionality, that restricts other racing games! Your possibilities are limited only by your imagination!

Key Features:

Race with planes and beat your opponents by using the drifting mechanic and power-ups.

Vintage, Modern, Fantasy – 16 planes with four different paint jobs each ensure everyone will find their new favorite aircraft.

– 16 planes with four different paint jobs each ensure everyone will find their new favorite aircraft. Six Power-Ups! – Capture up to two different powers in your plane’s arsenal, then collect upgrades to increase the strength of those existing powers. Strategy becomes key as you must choose which powers to keep, which ones to upgrade, and which ones to convert into Boost energy.

– Capture up to two different powers in your plane’s arsenal, then collect upgrades to increase the strength of those existing powers. Strategy becomes key as you must choose which powers to keep, which ones to upgrade, and which ones to convert into Boost energy. Stunning Visuals – Race through scenic venues like canyons, tundra, or tropical islands, created with beautiful, vibrant colors.

– Race through scenic venues like canyons, tundra, or tropical islands, created with beautiful, vibrant colors. Eight-Person Multiplayer – Take your friends down online in this fast and furious battle.

– Take your friends down online in this fast and furious battle. Five Exciting Game Modes – Power Race Mode is high-speed racing paired with power-ups; Speed Race Mode, in which players navigate the course through ring targets that increase aircraft velocity, and Survivor Mode where pilots race against the countdown clock and each other. Plus Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch on top of all of that!

– Power Race Mode is high-speed racing paired with power-ups; Speed Race Mode, in which players navigate the course through ring targets that increase aircraft velocity, and Survivor Mode where pilots race against the countdown clock and each other. Plus Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch on top of all of that! Split-Screen Mode – For local multiplayer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles