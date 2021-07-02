Scarlet Nexus Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 27, 2021.

The action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, debuted in third place.

Far Cry 5 re-entered the charts in second place, while Rainbow Six Siege has also re-entered the charts this time in fourth place. Metro: Last Light Redux drops one spot to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Scarlet Nexus - NEW Rainbow Six Siege Metro: Last Light Redux NBA 2K21 FIFA 21 Tekken 7 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Red Dead Redemption 2

