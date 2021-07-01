Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Announced for PS5 and PS4, Features Iki Island Expansion - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 466 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 20. It is priced at $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut includes the base game, every piece of DLC, and a new adventure for Jin that takes place on the neighboring island of Iki.
If you own the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima you will be able to transfer your save over to the PS5 version to pick up where you left off. The new Iki Island expansion will be available starting in Act 2.
The PlayStation 5 version of the game will have some exclusive features. This includes lip sync for Japanese voice over, as well as support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. There will also be enhancements to the 3D audio, faster load times, 4K resolution options, and frame rates targeting 60 FPS.
If you already own the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima you will be able to upgrade to the PS4 version of the Director's Cut for $19.99. If you own the PS4 version of the Director's Cut you can upgrade to the PS5 version for $9.99. You can also upgrade directly from the original PS4 version of the game to the PS5 Director's Cut for $29.99.
View the announcement trailer below:
"f you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighboring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period," said Sucker Punch Productions Communications Manaher Andrew Goldfarb via the PlayStation Blog. "Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.
"We’ll have more to share about the story of Iki soon, but today we can confirm that beyond a whole new story and new characters, this new island also features tons of new content including brand new environments to explore, new armor for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and much more. There are even new animals to pet!"
Played the first third on PS4. Played the second third on PS5 with the 60fps update. Think I'll hold off on finishing the game until this drops.
It already has faster loading and 60fps on ps5. No textures or graphical enhancements, just dlc basically?
20 bucks would've been fair
I paid 60 bucks and paying another 30 bucks to loyal fucking customers day one come on!?
We need them incentives we day one ish!
I'm already glad you get a properly working product most of the time day 1 with a Sony game. That's not the case with a lot of developers.
I enjoyed the game last year at launch and will enjoy the expansion as well.
Also you should purchase things based on the value at the time of purchase. Not future incentives.
Played act 1 and 2 on ps4 pro
Still haven't came back since last year,
I think I'm gonna finish it on 60 fps on ps5
Then ikishima once director's cut release haha!
Who was the director of the game?
Nate Fox (director of the Infamous series) and Jason Connell (lighting director on Infamous Second Son) co-directed Ghost of Tsushima as Game Director and Creative Director respectively.
There would have been zero drama about this had Sony gone $60 (full)/$30 (upgrade) for both platforms. People already made the presumption that the value of the expansion is $20 even though we know next to nothing about its length, scale and the effort that went into it.
Miles Morales was virtually an expansion that cost $50 and no one complained about it.
Bought the digital deluxe edition on launch on PS4 Pro and finished it with a platinum.
Very intrigued to buy the physical PS5 director’s Cut later on when i buy a PS5 when the game drops a bit in price.
I'm reading that quite a few people who bought it on PS4 are displeased with the $30 upgrade price for the PS5 version.
On a side note, this makes me want to buy a PS5 now, but I simply must hold out for a PS5 Slim instead of buying the behemoth that is standard PS5.
