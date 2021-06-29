Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Dev Team is 3 Times the Size of the Original - News

Ubisoft earlier this month announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch with a 2022 launch window.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope creative director Davide Soliani and producer Cristina Nava in an interview with Multiplayer.it that was translated by VideoGamesChronicle revealed the development team is three times the size of the original, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle had a development team of just over 100 people and now the upcoming entry, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, has well over 300 people working on it.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a more open game than the first, however, it isn't fully open world.

"It’s not just about a camera change," said Nava. "The worlds are no longer a corridor like the exploration parts were in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle between battles. It’s not an open world, this we would like to point out, however within each planet you will be able to move more freely."

Many of the new features in the game are fan requests added Soliani.

"We’ve been listening to our community so much, and some of the things they’ve asked for that we’ve been collecting and discussing since we released the game in 2017 have become a reality, things we can’t talk about yet," said Soliani.

"I’ll give an example because it’s not a spoiler: it was a lot of people’s desire to be able to freely compose their team, and in Sparks of Hope a player can decide to team up with all Nintendo characters, all Rabbids-only characters, or a mix of whatever they prefer. It’s a small example that came directly from the community and has become an integral part of the game"

