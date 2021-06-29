Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series to Start Releasing in July - News

Square Enix announced in a now-removed presentation video that was spotted by Gematsu revealed it will start to launch the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster in order in July.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will see the re-releases of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI coming to PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

The pixel art characters for all six titles have been remastered from their original versions by pixel artist Kazuko Shibuya of Square Enix.

View the E3 2021 teaser trailer for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series below:

