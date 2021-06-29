By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series to Start Releasing in July

by William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 563 Views

Square Enix announced in a now-removed presentation video that was spotted by Gematsu revealed it will start to launch the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster in order in July. 

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will see the re-releases of Final FantasyFinal Fantasy IIFinal Fantasy IIIFinal Fantasy IVFinal Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI coming to  PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. 

The pixel art characters for all six titles have been remastered from their original versions by pixel artist Kazuko Shibuya of Square Enix.

View the E3 2021 teaser trailer for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
ARamdomGamer (3 hours ago)

they continue to make them look worse than the original releases

Ka-pi96 (14 hours ago)

Kinda interested in FF1. I expect it's aged horribly, but it'd still be nice to check out the first game of the franchise. See where it all began.

Hopefully they'll do something similar for DQ too.

Bandorr (14 hours ago)

May check out the steam version of FF6. Been a long time.

Runa216 Bandorr (14 hours ago)

Do yourself a favour and don't. The steam/android/ios versions are trash. I recommend just picking up a rom and emulator if possible. PM me and I'll get you either the SNES ones or the GBA ones. (Rom and emulator both). Do not ruin it by playing the bad version of a great game.

Mnementh Runa216 (9 hours ago)

Isn't that now a new remaster, that possibly is better?

billyboy Bandorr (4 hours ago)

Just wait for the pixel remaster version

