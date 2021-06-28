Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Running on Xbox Series X Consoles, Expands Availability - News

Microsoft has improved and expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming service that is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Starting today the service is now available on Windows 10 PCs, and Apple phones and tablets via browser in 22 countries.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now running on custom Xbox Series X hardware. This will provide faster load times, higher frame rates, and improved visuals. To ensure the lowest latency for users streaming will run at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second. As time goes forward Microsoft plans to add more features to improve the experience.

"Cloud gaming provides seamless play across your devices," said Xbox Cloud Gaming Vice President & Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein. "When you’re streaming games on a PC or mobile device, your game is playing from Xbox hardware in a Microsoft datacenter.

"This means you can jump into a game, connect with your friends, and play through the Xbox network just as you’ve always done. That’s right, your game saves are just the same wherever and whenever you play, so you can pick right back up from where you left off."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on their PC or mobile devices to start playing games from the Xbox Game Pass library via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

