Game Builder Garage Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 75,077, PS5 Sells 15,346, XS Sells 3,684

posted 2 hours ago

Game Builder Garage (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,487 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 20, 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second with sales of 13,005 units. Minecraft (NS) is in third with sales of 12,316 units. Miitopia (NS) is in fourth with sales of 12,184 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fifth with sales of 10,393 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 75,077 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 15,346 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,684 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 667 units, and the 3DS sold 481 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 31,487 (102,728) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,005 (2,640,913) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,316 (2,007,544) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 12,184 (159,586) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,393 (2,233,900) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,957 (3,880,206) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 7,787 (2,265,122) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,732 (784,047) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,656 (4,312,498) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,094 (6,801,696)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 61,467 (16,365,857) Switch Lite – 13,610 (3,903,023) PlayStation 5 – 13,905 (698,420) Xbox Series X – 3,141 (39,326) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,441 (136,725) PlayStation 4 – 667 (7,792,802) Xbox Series S – 543 (13,185) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 481 (1,166,100)

