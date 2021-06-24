Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Launches This Fall for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Private Division and developer Squad announced Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this fall for $39.99. Users who already own the game for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free.

The game features improved resolution, higher framerates, advanced shaders, better textures, and other performance enhancements. It runs at 1440p on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and 1080p on the Xbox Series S.

It was also announced Kerbal Space Program 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 along with the previously announced PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions in 2022.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S this fall!



- QHD w/improved framerate

- More stable game experience

- Upgraded shaders & textures

- Mouse & keyboard support

- Free upgrade PS4/Xbox One > latest version



More info: https://t.co/AK2UazhYiE pic.twitter.com/RoQZhbyVHH — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) June 24, 2021

Kerbal Space Program is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles