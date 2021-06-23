Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Launches in the West on July 8 - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Boltrend Games and developer Koei Tecmo announced the free-to-play adventure RPG, Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle, will launch for iOS and Android worldwide on July 8.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Atelier series comes to mobile, celebrating its 20th anniversary! Free-to-play adventure role-playing game that combines the features of previous Atelier series with online play and a cooperation mode.

Key Features:

Main Atelier Characters Return – Characters such as Ayesha, Totori, and Marie from the previous Atelier series are joining the game to interact in a never-seen-before story! Atelier fans will have the chance to collect all these legendary characters!

– Characters such as Ayesha, Totori, and Marie from the previous Atelier series are joining the game to interact in a never-seen-before story! Atelier fans will have the chance to collect all these legendary characters! Explore an Open World Without Time Limits – The elements and monsters on the island will appear based on the weather and daytime. Players can also explore the island with up to three friends in the online cooperative multiplayer mode.

– The elements and monsters on the island will appear based on the weather and daytime. Players can also explore the island with up to three friends in the online cooperative multiplayer mode. Synthesize to Create Over 1,000 Items – The specialization in alchemy is about finding, collecting, and combing items in recipes to create better items to advance further in the game.

– The specialization in alchemy is about finding, collecting, and combing items in recipes to create better items to advance further in the game. Customize Characters With More Than 700 Outfits – The players can try different gears such as clothes, weapons, and accessories on their characters to improve stats, change the appearance and get new skills.

– The players can try different gears such as clothes, weapons, and accessories on their characters to improve stats, change the appearance and get new skills. New Adventures on Bressisle Island _ The journey as protagonists starts at the Royal Academy and continues around the world to become the best alchemist, encountering others and paving your own path.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles