Jurassic World Evolution 2 Maps are Bigger Than the First Game

Frontier Developments and Jeff Goldblum during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live announced Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 game director Richard Newbold in an interview with GameInformer revealed the maps in the game are much larger than than the first game.

"All of the maps the player has access to are a lot bigger than the first game," said Newbold. "There's a lot more space available to build and place as many dinosaurs as possible.

"With changes to the territory system, they’re going to need a lot more space in some instances, especially since there’s a direct conflict between some species. It’s not as easy to put as many dinosaurs in the same space. There’s a lot more balance that needs to be done."

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in late 2021.

