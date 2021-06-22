Escape from Naraka is a First-Person Survival Platformer, Launches July 29 - News

Publisher Headup and developer Xelo Games announced the first-person survival platformer, Escape from Naraka, will launch for PC via Steam on July 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Speedrun in hell! Inspired by SEUM, Dark Deception, and DOOM!

Escape from Naraka is a first-person action platformer with exotic Balinese themes. Taking huge inspiration from Balinese legends and local mythologies, the game makes you platform your way through a nightmarish temple. Every level will challenge you through several themed stages, each of which giving you new trials to complete. You will have to master the arts of dodging and timing to be able to survive! What are you waiting for? Wishlist now and challenge yourself!

Key Features:

Exotic Balinese themed levels full of platforming challenges, traps, and adversities.

Terrifying enemies that bar the way to your freedom.

Unique abilities which are essential for your successful escape.

Lots of secrets to uncover for those who are keen enough to find them.

Leaderboards for each level and one for the complete run so you can see how you fare against others.

Original soundtracks with Balinese instrument.

3D scan technology was used to build this unique world, so most of the environmental assets exist in real life.

