The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has 'Various Quality of Life Enhancements'

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo will be releasing an HD version of the Nintendo Wii game, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, for the Nintendo Switch on July 16.

The official The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD page on the Nintendo website reveals the game will have "various quality-of-life enhancements."

The HD version of the game will feature "enhanced performance," "improved motion controls with the Joy-Con controllers," "all-new button controls" that let you choose your style of play, and "refinements to player tutorials and general guidance throughout the adventure."

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 16 for $59.99.

