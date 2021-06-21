Psychonauts 2 Has Had No Crunch - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Double Fine Productions announced Psychonauts 2 at The Game Awards in 2015 and will release in August. Senior Producer Kevin Johnson via Twitter revealed there was no crunch while developing the game.

"Psychonauts 2 has had no crunch," said Johnson. "The team has been amazing and I'm proud to have been a part of something so special that's been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you'll have fun too."

Psychonauts 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 25. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 has had no crunch



The team has been amazing and I'm proud to have been a part of something so special that's been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you'll have fun too. 😄 — Kevin Johnson (@KevinJohnson_25) June 19, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Psychonauts 2 is an exciting journey through the mind filled with the signature Double Fine humor and heart, and a touch of next-level platforming. You play as Razputin Aquato, a trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, who has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts. But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Raz must use his powers to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead! Check out the video above and get psyched!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles