Jim Ryan: 'We Support and Encourage Cross-Play' - News

/ 909 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Axios said that he supports cross-platforms play in games and wants more games with the feature.

"We support and encourage cross-play," said Ryan who mentioned several games support cross-play such as Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty, and Minecraft.

"That number will continue to grow," Ryan said about the number of games that support cross-play on PlayStation consoles.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney last month said that Sony is the only platform holder that requires Epic Games to pay compensation for cross-play to users who mostly play on PlayStation but buy in-game items on other platforms. Epic Games had to agree to pay these fees in order to enable crossplay in Fortnite on the PS4.

"In certain circumstances, Epic will have to pay additional revenue to Sony," Sweeney said at the time. "If somebody were primarily playing on PlayStation, but paying on iPhone then this might trigger compensation."

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford previously said that an update for Borderlands 3 will be adding full crossplay support, however, publisher 2K Games required crossplay to be removed from PlayStation consoles.

"An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms," Pitchford said at the time. "For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles