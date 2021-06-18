Square Enix: Outriders on Game Pass at Launch Worked in Our Favor - News

Square Enix believes the decision to launch the co-op RPG shooter, Outriders, on Xbox Game Pass on day one worked in their favor as it helped build an install base of players. Outriders is one of two high-profile third-party games, the other game is MLB The Show 21, to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one in 2021 so far.

"In regards to the response to Outriders, while there were slight issues with bugs and the like on launch, we believe it has gotten off to a good start as a new IP," said Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda during the company's full year financial results call with investors. The comments from Matsuda are from May 13, but were only published in English today and reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

"In addition, we have been pleasantly surprised as the digital sales ratio for the title have been very high, and the number of active users has also beaten our expectations," Matsuda added. "We believe that our decision to make Outriders available with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass as soon as the title launched also worked in our favor."

Outriders had surpassed 3.5 million unique players worldwide in its first month.

"With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success," said Square Enix External Studios co-head of studio Jon Brooke at the time.

Outriders launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud, and Google Stadia on April 1.

