Square Enix: Outriders on Game Pass at Launch Worked in Our Favor

Square Enix believes the decision to launch the co-op RPG shooter, Outriders, on Xbox Game Pass on day one worked in their favor as it helped build an install base of players. Outriders is one of two high-profile third-party games, the other game is MLB The Show 21, to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one in 2021 so far.
"In regards to the response to Outriders, while there were slight issues with bugs and the like on launch, we believe it has gotten off to a good start as a new IP," said Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda during the company's full year financial results call with investors. The comments from Matsuda are from May 13, but were only published in English today and reported by VideoGamesChronicle.
"In addition, we have been pleasantly surprised as the digital sales ratio for the title have been very high, and the number of active users has also beaten our expectations," Matsuda added. "We believe that our decision to make Outriders available with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass as soon as the title launched also worked in our favor."
Outriders had surpassed 3.5 million unique players worldwide in its first month.
"With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success," said Square Enix External Studios co-head of studio Jon Brooke at the time.
Outriders launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud, and Google Stadia on April 1.
I'm very glad I played it on Game Pass because the game is still a buggy mess and definitely not worth full price.
I am currently playing it and so far I haven't seen any bugs. Just screen tearing during cutscenes
They've patched a lot of major bugs like inventories getting wiped but I often still get crashes.
Here is what I would argue then. A company that has no issue putting games day 1 on GamePass should have no issues putting it on PS+ right? What’s to stop them? Sony? Square-Enix? I mean you can still offer the physical copy at retail or buy full price on digital. I’m curious what impact it would have on Sony to do this?
Game Pass games can be taken off by the publisher whenever, whereas as long as you have PlayStation Plus, you can play the game forever... so if they took it off Game Pass after a month, people who enjoyed it would need to buy it to continue playing, whereas PlayStation Plus users would just keep it for free forever. I'm not saying that IS the reason, but it could potentially be a factor...
I see, so realistically PS Now would probably be the most comparable option since some games stay while others go.
Yeah pretty much, and I really think if Sony ever want to compete with Game Pass they're really gonna' need to beef up their PlayStation Now content and quality of service.
That’s so weird as when I played it on release the only thing I had an issue was when I joined a game with someone on another console. When I played with my other mates all on series x we all had a blast n definitely for us worth the money but we all got game pass 😂
I played on One X so that's probably why I had so many bugs. It's improved but still has a lot of issues.