A Plague Tale: Innocence is Being Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Update Out July 6 - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Asobo Studio during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event announced A Plague Tale: Innocence will be getting an update on July 6 to optimize the game for the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The next-generation update for the game will be free for Xbox Own owners.

The update will add 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X, while both consoles will support 60 frames per second, and 3D audio.

Check out the trailer for the Xbox Series X|S update below:

The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requium, will launch in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles