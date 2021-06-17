Xbox Design Lab Returns With Custom Xbox Series X|S Controllers - News

Microsoft paused its Xbox Design Lab custom Xbox One controllers in October 2020 to prepare it for the next-generation Xbox Series X|S controllers.

Xbox Design Lab is now back with the ability to customize your own Xbox Series X|S controllers, announced Microsoft via an Xbox Wire post.

Anyone who lives in the US, Canada, and most Western European Countries can order their Xbox Design Lab Xbox Series X|S controllers now for $69.99. An optional laser engraving is available for an extra $9.99. Each controller will be delivered within 14 business days of placing the order.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

At Xbox, we believe that providing our fans with choice and opportunities to express themselves is a core part of our mission, empowering players to more closely connect with their gaming experience, express their personalities and individualism, and put their own unique stamp on their Xbox identity. Five years ago, we introduced Xbox Design Lab as a way for our community to design their very own official Xbox Wireless Controllers. Since then, we have seen hundreds of thousands of unique designs that allow users to express their creativity and bring their inspirations to life. Xbox Design Lab has been there to celebrate milestones, such as birthdays, sports team championships and even marriage proposals, with engraved controllers! Last October, we paused Xbox Design Lab as we prepared for the launch of Xbox Series X|S and our new Xbox Wireless Controller. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Xbox Design Lab is back to help you to once again create a controller that’s unmistakably yours.

What is Xbox Design Lab?

Xbox Design Lab is a customization program that offers different ways to create your own personalized Xbox Wireless Controller. Fans can color-customize nearly all the external parts of the controller including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu and Share buttons. With Xbox Design Lab, you can customize a controller to match your creative style, tell a story, or celebrate a special moment. From there, you can further personalize your design with laser engraving to add your name, Gamertag or custom 16-character message. We’ll then hand-make your controller and ship it to your doorstep with free shipping.

What is new with this latest update?

Starting today, our new Xbox Wireless Controllers are now available in Xbox Design Lab. Players will receive all the benefits that come with the newest generation of Xbox Wireless Controllers, including improved ergonomics for a wider range of hand sizes, better cross-device connectivity, easier sharing, and reduced latency.

Players can choose from 18 different available colors for most controller parts and we are introducing new colors like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. Most of our color options are made with plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by weight.* These color options will reduce the amount of waste plastic that ends up in landfills and ensure we are all doing our part to take care of the planet. We believe this work is critical and will continue to increase the amount of PCR that we use in our products. We are also adding a new black-on-color ABXY button option, as well as a new black-on-white color option for the View, Menu and Share buttons.

We have a bold vision for customization through Xbox Design Lab, and this update is just the beginning. Our team is hard at work developing new processes, testing new materials, and innovating so that we can continue to evolve the Xbox Design Lab experience. Over the coming months, we will share more information about new customization opportunities and new ways to personalize your gaming experience.

Design yours today

You can place your Xbox Design Lab order now in the US, Canada and most Western European Countries for $69.99 USD, with optional laser engraving for an additional $9.99 USD. Each controller will be delivered within 14 business days of placing your order.

Whether you are looking for a custom designed controller for yourself, a loved one, or a special gamer in your life, Xbox Design Lab provides a broad canvas for you to design the perfect controller. If you don’t know where to start, you’ll find many design inspirations on our website. We cannot wait to see the amazing designs that you create. Be sure to share your designs using #XboxDesignLab so that the rest of the Xbox community can see what you dream up!

*Plastic resin is composed of up 30% post-consumer plastic content by weight and derived from recycled automotive headlight covers, water jugs and CDs. Four of our eighteen resin colors do not include PCR plastic materials: Robot White, Pulse Red, Zest Orange, and Regal Purple.

