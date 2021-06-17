Xbox Had to Provide Sony with Pre-Release Xbox Series X|S Consoles for MLB The Show 21 - News

MLB The Show is a PlayStation developed franchise that has historically been exclusive to PlayStation consoles. However, MLB made the decision for MLB The Show 21 to not only launch on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but also on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It was also available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud at launch.

The head of game creator experience and ecosystem at Xbox Sarah Bond speaking with Axios said that Microsoft had to trust Sony with pre-release Xbox Series X|S consoles in order to get the game running on the next-generation consoles.

"It was a real, real sign of industry trust," said Bond on providing Sony with Xbox Series X|S consoles before the console launched.

Bond added that while working with the RBI Baseball franchise with MLB that "The Show always came up. We always said, 'We love this game. It would be a huge opportunity to bring it to Xbox.'"

MLB The Show 21 is available now on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

