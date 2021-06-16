Steam Next Fest is Now Live, Includes Over 700 Demos - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Valve has launched its Steam Next Fest. It is a week-long event that will run until June 22 and includes "over 700 demos for the newest upcoming games across all genres from teams all over the world."

Valve to promote Steam Next Fest has released several trailers about the event with each showcasing games from different genres: action games, platforming games, puzzle games, RPGs, and strategy games.

View the trailers below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles