Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Gets New Screenshots, Gameplay Trailer to Premiere Tomorrow - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Executive Producer at Rare Joe Neate in a new Xbox Wire post has released a new set of screenshots of the upcoming Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life DLC, as well as revealing a gameplay trailer for it will premiere tomorrow during the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event.

The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event will feature interviews with developers from 343 Industries, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Playground Games, Rare, World's Edge, and development partners. It will premiere on YouTube on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

"As part of a momentous collaboration between Xbox, Rare and Disney, we recently announced that Sea of Thieves’ upcoming Season Three update will be headlined by Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – an all-new set of narrative-driven Tall Tales that bring Captain Jack Sparrow and his infamous crew from beyond the horizon to spark an incredible new adventure," said Neate.

"We’ve already debuted a cinematic trailer to give players a taste of what to expect from the story, but we know that fans are eager to see more of the exciting gameplay, enthralling new enemies and unforgettable locations they’ll encounter and explore as they work to foil the schemes of the notorious Davy Jones."

View the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life DLC announcement trailer below:

View the new screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles