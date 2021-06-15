Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Gets Over 45 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage - News

Nintendo has released over 45 minutes of new gameplay footage from the demo for Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin during its E3 2021 Nintendo Treehouse Live.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

