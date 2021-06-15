Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Launches for Switch in 2021 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2021. It first launched for the Nintendo Wii U in September 2014.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Return to Mount Ht. Hikami and Face Your Fears

Experience all of the horror from the original Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water with new remastered visuals, new costumes and photo mode features.

The main adventure consists of three interconnected stories which lead the player to uncover the horrifying truth behind a string of recent tragic deaths taking place in a forest with an infamous history.

Take on the role of one of three people with the power of the Camera Obscura and the ability to see the shadows of those spirited away. The story will take you on a frightening adventure through the ruins of an eerie inn, a shrine filled with life-size dolls, and a lake full of dead priestesses.

Each location is connected by a stream of water flowing throughout the mountain. This formerly holy water is tied to the most horrifying mystery of all – the history of death and darkness on Mt. Hikami.

Key Features:

Try to survive this bone-chilling entry in the Fatal Frame series, now with upgraded visuals.

Fatal Frame series, now with upgraded visuals. Try on new costumes or take the photo mode for a spin to create your own original picture-perfect shots.

Explore haunting locales such as an underground cave for disturbing sacrifices and a shrine for life-sized dolls.

Use your Camera Obscura to defend yourself against horrifying ghosts that pursue you.

As you traverse Mt. Hikami, beware of the incredibly dangerous water coursing throughout the mountain.

Try to stay alive while investigating the ominous Mt. Hikami.

