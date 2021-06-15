Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sega has announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo SWitch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on October 5. The console versions are priced at $39.99 and the PC version will cost $29.99.

"We’re thrilled to announce a new Super Monkey Ball at the same time as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this beloved series," said Sega creative director and Super Monkey Ball creator Toshihiro Nagoshi. "Everyone’s support, especially fans overseas, has been a big encouragement to the development team over the years. We can’t wait to reintroduce the rich world of Super Monkey Ball to a new audience."

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania producer and director Masao Shirosaki added, "I’m so excited to finally share this news with AiAi fans around the world. It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic series with 20 years of history. Super Monkey Ball‘s charm and playfulness is deeply rooted in its DNA, and we’re eager for our fans to experience the joy and wonder of the newest adventure."

View the announcement trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Roll, tilt, and bounce through imaginative worlds as AiAi and his all-star cast of monkey friends race to thwart the nefarious schemes of evil monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon! No banana is safe in this epic new Monkey Ball adventure, featuring modern graphics and features, immersive comic book-style storytelling, four-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, and a barrel’s worth of new playable characters that rekindle the magic of the iconic originals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles