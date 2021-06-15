Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version Gets Gameplay Footage - News

Square Enix has released an update for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version that makes it playable. When the demo first released on June 13 it was unplayable.

Now that the demo is playable several gaming websites have posted gameplay footage. You can view the videos below:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

