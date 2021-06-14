S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is 150 GB - News

Developer GSC Game World during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase yesterday announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 28, 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on day one.

The Microsoft Store page for the game is now live and reveals the game is a massive 150.01 GB on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The PC version will likely be a similar size.

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the vast Chernobyl Exclusion Zone full of dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies and powerful artifacts. Unveil your own epic story as you make your way to the Heart of Chernobyl. Choose your paths wisely, as they will determine your fate and shape the future of the humankind in the end.

Pre-order bonuses:

Extended Campfire Content: more guitar tunes and tales that you can hear in the game around the stalkers' campfires

'Early bird' Weapon Skin

'Early bird' Costume Skin

'Early Bird' Multiplayer Badge

