Sonic Colors Ultimate Trailer Features Tropical Resort Act 2 Gameplay

Sega has released a new gameplay video of Sonic Colors Ultimate showcasing Tropical Resort Act 2.

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions—but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay—it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps – but with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying Colors!

Sonic Speed and Non-Stop Action – Accelerate to adrenaline-pumping super speed, zoom across challenging worlds, and maneuver through hazardous obstacles. Time your attacks perfectly to charge your boost and reach Super Sonic speeds.

– Accelerate to adrenaline-pumping super speed, zoom across challenging worlds, and maneuver through hazardous obstacles. Time your attacks perfectly to charge your boost and reach Super Sonic speeds. Interstellar Amusement Park – Explore and adventure through immersive environments, like a Sweet Mountain filled with delightful sweets or an Aquarium Park filled with sea life and countless pools – all centered around a mysterious astro-amusement park.

– Explore and adventure through immersive environments, like a Sweet Mountain filled with delightful sweets or an Aquarium Park filled with sea life and countless pools – all centered around a mysterious astro-amusement park. Wisp Power-Ups – Transform Sonic by harnessing the magnificent alien power of Wisps to defeat enemies and discover the secrets of the interstellar amusement park. Pass through solid objects and discover alternate paths using the new Jade Ghost Wisp.

– Transform Sonic by harnessing the magnificent alien power of Wisps to defeat enemies and discover the secrets of the interstellar amusement park. Pass through solid objects and discover alternate paths using the new Jade Ghost Wisp. Better Than Ever – Available on all platforms and now more colorful than ever with enhanced visuals and graphics (4K on PlayStation and Xbox), refined controls, and many more gameplay upgrades.

– Available on all platforms and now more colorful than ever with enhanced visuals and graphics (4K on PlayStation and Xbox), refined controls, and many more gameplay upgrades. Rival Rush Mode – Put your skills to the test and go head to head with Metal Sonic. Outrun Metal Sonic to unlock rewards!

Sonic Colors Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as being playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, on September 7 for $39.99. A $44.99 Digital Deluxe edition will include extra cosmetic items, extra game music remixes, and launch earlier on September 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

