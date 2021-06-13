Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced, Launches in 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 713 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
"The announcement may have come as a surprise to you," said Tetsuya Nomura. "Much of it is still shrouded in mystery, nonetheless this is an action game, so I suggest you play it to see what it’s like. The trial version will be released shortly for a limited time. I hope you enjoy it."
View the announcement trailer below:
Honestly the script, voice acting, character design and visuals are all aweful.... how did SE greenlight this? I'm sure it will play well but they should of removed the FF references from the game.
This game could've easily been a non-FF title and I wouldn't have second guessed it for a second.
This looks to be an adaptation of Final Fantasy 1 but done as an action-RPG in the vein of souls or Devil May Cry. All of that sounds AMAZING to me.
So why the hell does this look like absolute trash?
This has so much potential, but really this was a terrible take of the game. I know they still have a year to work on it, but it really seems like they are just trying to cash in on the resurgence of Demon's Souls.
Wow..I cant say anything better then anyone else here who said Chaos, darkness. talk about losing my interest.