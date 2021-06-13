By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced, Launches in 2022

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 713 Views

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. 

"The announcement may have come as a surprise to you," said Tetsuya Nomura. "Much of it is still shrouded in mystery, nonetheless this is an action game, so I suggest you play it to see what it’s like. The trial version will be released shortly for a limited time. I hope you enjoy it."

View the announcement trailer below:

15 Comments
Eric2048 (7 hours ago)

"Where is Chaos!" I Will Kill Chaos!" "I am Chaos!"

  • +9
Darwinianevolution (8 hours ago)

Darkness, chaos, chaos, darkness...

  • +9
ClassicGamingWizzz (7 hours ago)

This looked rough, team ninja fucked it up.

  • +8
The Fury (8 hours ago)

So... Chaos? Gotcha.

  • +5
Otter (8 hours ago)

Honestly the script, voice acting, character design and visuals are all aweful.... how did SE greenlight this? I'm sure it will play well but they should of removed the FF references from the game.

  • +5
Valdney (4 hours ago)

This looks like a bad Devil May Cry game. My God, this looks bad

  • +3
Signalstar (4 hours ago)

After saying "Chaos" 50 bazillion times, "Chaos" is not even part of the title?

  • +3
QUAKECore89 (7 hours ago)

I'll crush you!!

  • +2
ice (8 hours ago)

This game could've easily been a non-FF title and I wouldn't have second guessed it for a second.

  • +2
Runa216 (2 hours ago)

This looks to be an adaptation of Final Fantasy 1 but done as an action-RPG in the vein of souls or Devil May Cry. All of that sounds AMAZING to me.

So why the hell does this look like absolute trash?

  • +1
Tridrakious (2 hours ago)

This has so much potential, but really this was a terrible take of the game. I know they still have a year to work on it, but it really seems like they are just trying to cash in on the resurgence of Demon's Souls.

  • +1
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

They said "chaos" WAY too many times during that trailer :D

  • +1
Loneken (4 hours ago)

Fuck Chaos...

  • +1
Link_Nines.XBC (25 minutes ago)

That MC couldn't look more generic.

  • 0
zero129 (1 hour ago)

Wow..I cant say anything better then anyone else here who said Chaos, darkness. talk about losing my interest.

  • 0