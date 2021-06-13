Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced, Launches in 2022 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"The announcement may have come as a surprise to you," said Tetsuya Nomura. "Much of it is still shrouded in mystery, nonetheless this is an action game, so I suggest you play it to see what it’s like. The trial version will be released shortly for a limited time. I hope you enjoy it."

View the announcement trailer below:

