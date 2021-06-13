Somerville Launches in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Former Playdead co-founder Dino Patti and animator Chris Olsen formed their own studio, Jumpship, in 2017. During the Xbox E3 2021 showcase they released a new teaser trailer for Somerville.

Somerville will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles