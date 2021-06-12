Rainbow Six Siege Getting Cross-Play and Cross-Progression Support - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal announced during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase Rainbow Six Siege will be getting cross-play and cross-progression support.

The game will launch for Google Stadia on June 30 and on the same day cross-play and cross-progression support will be added to the PC, Stadia, and Luna versions of the game.

cross-play and cross-progression support will be added to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStatino 4, adn Xbox One version in early 2022.

ainbow Six Siege is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay.

