Blood Bowl III Trailer Features the Elven Union - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide have released a new spotlight trailer for Blood Bowl III that features the Elven Union.

View the Elven Union spotlight trailer below:

Here is an overivew of the Elven Union:

Composed of High Elves, Wood Elves, and Dark Elves, the teams comprising the Elven Union are known for their agility and passing game. But be careful: when it comes to physical contact, the players on these teams are fragile and injury prone.

There are four types of players in the Elven Union teams. The main strength of the inexpensive linemen and linewomen is their agility. As for the throwers, they can throw long passes with surgical precision. The throwers form formidable pairs with the receivers, who can catch the most incredible passes. And finally, the blitzers are there to block opponent attacks.

Blood Bowl III will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

