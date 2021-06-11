Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tops 20 Million Players, Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed 20 million players worldwide across all platforms and subscription services.

The next-generation version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been released on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for $39.99. PS4 or Xbox One owners of the game are able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

The next-generation versions of the game being the following technical improvements:

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60 FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

It also includes two graphical settings on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5:

Performance Mode (On) – 1440p Resolution at 60 frames per second

– 1440p Resolution at 60 frames per second Performance Mode (Off) – 4K Resolution at 30 frames per second

Xbox Series S versions has been locked to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

Read an FAQ on the next-generation versions below:

How does this free upgrade work? If you already own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game, you’ll be automatically entitled to the next-generation version of the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. For specific information/instructions on how that works, refer to the following pages: PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S What happens if I have the disc version of the game? The disc version works the same way as the digital version for entitlement of the next-gen upgrade. You’ll need to have the disc in the console and then refer to the above linked sites for more information depending on what platform you’re playing on. What if I have a disc version, but only have a discless next-generation console? If you have a physical copy of the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and have a discless PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S, you will need to contact EA support at help.ea.com to validate your purchase using your account information to receive your free*** upgrade. If you’re looking to upgrade, start here. Select your platform - PS5 or Xbox Series S

Choose Codes and promotions for your category, and Replace disc with code for your issue

Complete the webform

Provide proof of purchase

Receive your code and start playing! What if I don’t have my physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order anymore? To qualify for the free upgrade to the newest edition of the game, you must currently have physical ownership of the game or have a digital copy of the game on your PlayStation or Xbox. What about the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? If you already own the Deluxe Edition of the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, that entitlement will carry over to the next-gen version as well. If you own the Standard Edition, you’ll be entitled to that version with the free next-gen upgrade. Does the next-gen release include any graphical settings like a Performance Mode? Yes, Star Wars™ Jedi: Fallen Order’s next generation release does include the return of two graphical settings on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which can be turned On/Off at the player’s preference: Performance Mode (ON) - 1440p Resolution at 60 FPS

- 1440p Resolution at 60 FPS Performance Mode (OFF) - 4K Resolution at 30 FPS Note: There is no graphical setting on Xbox Series S, as performance is locked at 1080p/60FPS. What happens to my game saves? You will be able to transfer your save file over from the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. On Xbox Series X|S, the upgraded version of the game will be able to pull from your cloud storage or on-console storage automatically.

On Playstation 5, ensure your console has the PS4 save data on system storage (either from previous PS4 version playtime on the console, download from Cloud storage, or transfer via USB stick). From there, there will be a “Import PS4 System Save Data” prompt on the start-up screen. Simply select that option and you will be able to utilize your older save data. What happens to my already unlocked Achievements/Trophies? All your trophies/achievements that were unlocked in the previous generation version of the game will unlock on the next-gen version if you transfer your save. *** Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & ™ 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. *Free for all territories except for Japan. See retailer site for details. **Offers may vary or change. See retailer site for details. ***TO UPGRADE PHYSICAL PURCHASE TO DISCLESS NEXT GENERATION CONSOLE, VISIT HELP.EA.COM AND PROVIDE YOUR EA ACCOUNT INFORMATION. FOR DIGITAL PURCHASES, LOG INTO YOUR NEXT GENERATION CONSOLE WITH THE PLATFORM ACCOUNT ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR XBOX ONE OR PLAYSTATION 4 COPY OF THE GAME TO RECEIVE UPGRADE. VOID WHERE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

