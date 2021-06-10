Payday 3 Launches in 2023 for Consoles and PC - News

Prime Matter, the new publishing label under Koch Media, announced it will publish the first-person cooperative shooter, Payday 3, by developer Starbreeze. It will launch for consoles and PC in 2023.

"The Payday universe has an ongoing narrative that has been created over the years," said game director Erik Wonnevi. "The Gang has built a reputation by going after the highest profile targets, setting up some of the craziest heist plans and going up against some of the most powerful of enemies. And through all of this, the Gang keeps coming out on top.

“In their exploits, the Gang has become, as they call it, the tightest crew ever. The wider criminal underworld of Payday lives its own life where movers and shakers want a piece of the action, or a piece of the Payday Gang. In the Gang’s life of crime they are way past the point of no return, and as we look ahead for what’s to come, the gang will learn that there’s no rest for the wicked."

Global brand director Almir Listo added, "At Starbreeze, we see Payday as the ultimate bank-robbing experience, inspired by classic heist movies, providing adrenaline-fuelled gameplay where you get to experience the thrill of being on the wrong side of the law with a smart plan and a gun in your hand."

Here is an overview of the game:

Payday 3 is a high-octane, first-person cooperative shooter game, set in a Hollywood-like environment that lets players live out the fantasy of being a world-class career criminal, who joins the legendary PAYDAY gang and masters the art of heisting.

